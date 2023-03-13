Buhari didn't ask CBN to disobey Supreme Court over naira notes – Presidency





The Presidency on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari did not direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shun the Supreme Court order on the validity of naira notes. “The Presidency wishes to react to some public concerns that President Muhammadu Buhari did not react to the Supreme Court judgement on the issue of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper