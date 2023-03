Following impressive showings by clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the media coverage the competition has attracted in the 2022/23 season, investment management outfit, GTI Group, has advised the country’s corporate players to buy into The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF).

Source: Guardian Newspaper