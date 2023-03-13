Naira Scarcity: HURIWA demands arrest of Emefiele, Malami | The Guardian Nigeria News

says disobedience to Supreme Court treasonable

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Sunday, asked the Department of State Services to immediately arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for their disobedience to a ruling of the highest court of the land ordering that old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remain valid till December 31, 2023.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the failure of the AGF and the CBN governor to expressly comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court of March 3, 2023 is treasonable and a direct attack on the supremacy of Nigeria and this affront should not be swept under the carpet.

Already, over one week after the Supreme Court delivered its final ruling in the lawsuit on the old banknotes and extended their validity to December 31, 2023, the scarcity of the currency still persists…