NEDC: Anti-corruption group tackles CSOs for raising false alarm on corruption | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Coalition for Transparency in Nigeria (CTN) has knocked the People Advocacy for Transparency and Accountability (PATAI) and Al-Mushaid Initiative for Transparency and Accountability (AITA), for allegedly, raising false alarms on corrupt practices within the leadership of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Recall that PATAI and AITA had last week, accused the leadership of NEDC of mismanaging N146.19 billion, and threatened to report the commission to the anti-graft agency if it failed to respond to the allegations by Wednesday, March 15.

But the Coalition for Transparency in Nigeria (CTN) at a press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, dismissed the allegations of the CSOs as “false and baseless.”

The Executive Director, CYN, Dr Cecilia Ikechukwu, who addressed the news conference, stated that the anti-corruption coalition decided on conducting routine due diligence before commending the two organizations for uncovering the allegations.

She explained that the…