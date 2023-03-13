Sabrina: Meet Africa’s new rising star | The Guardian Nigeria News

Born on the 6th of November 2001 in the beautiful capital city of Yaoundé Cameroon, 𝗪𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗔 𝗞𝗨𝗘𝗚𝗢𝗨 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝗵, popularly known by her stage name SABRINA, is an exceptional music artiste who manifested her attraction to the world of music at a very tender age.

At just age eight, Sabrina already began rubbing shoulders with members of her dynamic church choir due to her obvious singing prowess.

During her secondary school education, The young star will join school singing groups or sing to her class mates to further develop and keep her talent alive and as always, she shines the brightest amongst many talented contemporaries due to her talent, unique voice texture, simplicity and loving personality.

After High school, Sabrina started recording her own self written songs professionally at small studios around her. Soon after, she was spotted and signed to her current record label AFROBIT PRODUCTIONS after…