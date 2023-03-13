





After being crowned the best actor in a leading role at the Oscars, he (Brendan Fraser) is currently the happiest man on earth right now. You would disagree with me less. Battered and abused by the industry and blacklisted after being sexually assaulted, Brendan Fraser finally laid his hands on the biggest of them all. […]

The post Top 5 All-time Films By Oscar Winning Brendan Fraser You Have Forgotten appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper