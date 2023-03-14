Borno, Yobe risk acute food shortage, World Bank alerts | The Guardian Nigeria News

Five African countries among top 10 with worst food inflation

The World Bank has identified Borno and Yobe states as areas where food insecurity could deteriorate to a crisis condition in the next three months, as the dry season continues.

The two North East states, according to the World Bank, could join western and southern Katsina, northern and southern Sokoto, northern and central Zamfara, north-western, north-eastern/southeastern Kaduna among other areas in the North reportedly in “food crisis conditions.”

Other places included in the potential food crisis alert are Sanmatenga province in Burkina Faso, the Barh El Gazel Kanem as well as Lac regions in Chad.

“In Nigeria, the regions of west and south Katsina, north and south Sokoto, north and central Zamfara; north-western, north-eastern, and south-eastern Kaduna, northeastern and southern Yobe, and western and eastern Borno will also continue to experience food crisis,” the bank projects. The warning is contained in…