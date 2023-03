Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked allegations that its governor, Godwin Emefiele, was plotting against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu. According to a report (not in The Guardian) Emefiele resolved to work against Tinubu….

The post CBN debunks report of Emefiele plotting against Tinubu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper