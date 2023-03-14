Gunmen abduct Accord candidate for Rivers Assembly | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved promotion for civil servants, assuring them his administration will implement outstanding promotion of state workers and fulfil the promise of employing 10,000 youths into the service.

Former governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, has urged voters in the state to resist any form of influence from political parties but focus on candidates with proven integrity that can govern the state well.