NAFDAC alerts public on defective tetracycline ointment — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is alerting the public on defective tetracycline hydrochloride ophthalmic ointment.

The notification is contained in a public alert with No. 04/2023, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, issued to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had raised an alarm on batches of the tetracycline hydrochloride ophthalmic ointment USP one per cent for various quality issues.

She added that the affected ointment, manufactured by Navi Mumbai-based Galentic Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd, are still within valid shelf life, quoting WHO as saying “at least 55 countries received the affected batches, and the manufacturer has initiated a voluntary recall for several batches.

“The WHO also stated that the manufacturer had indicated that other batches may be included in the voluntary recall.”

She said that various marketing…