





Victor Osimhen will look to score his 50th goal in a Napoli shirt when his club meet Eintracht Frankfurt in a Champions League encounter at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday. Osimhen, since joining Napoli during the summer transfer window of 2020 for a fee of €70m, has scored a hugely impressive 49 goals […]

The post Napoli vs Frankfurt: Osimhen guns for 50th goal in 90 Napoli appearances appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper