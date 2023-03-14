NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch | The Guardian Nigeria News

NLC plans to order workers to sit at home if in seven days the Federal Government fails to address current cash crunch.

Its President, Mr Joe Ajaero, made the declaration on Monday in Abuja at the end of an emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee of the NLC.

He noted that Nigerians had suffered enough from the cashless policy of the CBN.

“The NLC is giving the Federal Government and agencies under it, including the CBN and other banking institutions seven working days to address the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do so at the expiration of the seven working days, the Congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home.

“This is because it has become very difficult to access even one naira, especially by traders who do not have bank accounts.

“We have also discovered that even when banks give out old currencies, they cannot be spent. Even when you take them back to the same banks, they do not accept them.

“We have been frustrated to a level that we…