NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) prepares to celebrate 50 years of existence, the Federal Government is considering improving the welfare of corps members, including their allowances.

Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, revealed this on Monday in Abuja, while fielding questions from newsmen after the inauguration of the [email protected] anniversary committee.

Dare said that the management of the NYSC had sent a proposal to improve on the uniform of the corps members and to increase their allowances.

“That is already with the President and if that gets the approval, even Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training would go beyond three weeks and will be through the entire youth service.

“So, those are areas that are covered and we believe that this committee will also make recommendations on reforms and improvement not just for the welfare, but also for the system of the NYSC that keeps that engine running.”

The minister said…