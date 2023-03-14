Obidients movement endorses Mbah, says competence, character speak for him | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Obidients Movement has resolved to throw its support behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, in the March 18 election directing all its members in the state to come out en masse to vote for him.

At a ceremony attended by hundreds of members of the Obidients Movement in Enugu on Tuesday, a founding member of the group, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said Dr Mbah was selected from among various governorship contestants based on his character, competence and capacity, stressing that the movement had great confidence in his ability to lead Enugu creditably and to the expectations of the people.

Comrade Iyere asked Obidients in Enugu to ignore any other governorship candidate in the state claiming to have been endorsed by the movement, saying “Dr Mbah is our favourite and the preferred candidate” and “any other candidate perambulating under the auspices of the Obidients revolution in Enugu is fake.”

He said: “We stand…