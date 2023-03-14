SAP Young Professionals Program delivers work-ready tech skills to boost East and West African industries







LAGOS, Nigeria, 14 March 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The latest cohort of candidates for the SAP Young Professionals Program (as part of Skills for Africa) has graduated, providing a welcome boost to the digital transformation efforts of organisations in East and West Africa. A total of 26 candidates graduated, hailing from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper