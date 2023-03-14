Study Nursing at the University of Dundee — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Looking for the best place to study Nursing? Well, Nigerian students are continuing to accept places to study nursing at the University of Dundee in the UK and they have a range of scholarship options for African undergraduate students up to £6000 per year of study.

Here are some of the reasons why they are studying nursing:

High quality of education

Their aim is to help you develop into a compassionate, knowledgeable, and competent registered nurse, ready to take on the exciting challenge of working in any healthcare environment.

You will spend 50% of your time learning on campus and the other 50% on placements in hospitals and community settings where you will develop a range of essential skills needed to work in healthcare. They offer Child, Adult and Mental Health Nursing degrees at the Bachelors level and a further range of degrees at the Master’s level.

In addition to your theory and placement learning, you will also attend workshops, interactive sessions and acted…