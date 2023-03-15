African Media Agency and Africa Fintech Summit Announce Partnership to Promote Fintech Innovation in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 14 March 2023, /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency (AMA) and Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at increasing awareness about the fintech industry’s innovation in Africa and promoting the upcoming summit throughout the continent. The partnership combines AMA’s expertise in strategic, content-rich communications campaigns to increase the reach of the Impact that the Africa Fintech Summit creates for the Financial technology ecosystem in Africa.

Twice a year, The Africa Fintech Summit brings together the issues, entrepreneurs from different financial and technology verticals, and opportunities revolutionizing finance in Africa to the world’s stage to engage in thoughtfully designed community-oriented experiences, and African Media Agency has been there to boost the reach of the summit.

More than a conference, the summit is an ecosystem-building initiative with bilateral meetings,…