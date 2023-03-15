Akere market fire: Sanwo-Olu compensates traders with N100m





The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, announced the donation of N100m as compensation to traders at the burnt Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Council, maintaining that politics that divide the residents should not given room. Sanwo-Olu made the donation at the foundation laying ceremony […]

