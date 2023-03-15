Atiku canvasses votes for PDP ahead of governorship, state assembly elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged his supporters to turn up and cast their votes for all PDP candidates.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the former Vice president assured that the result of the last presidential election would be reversed in his favour because of the manipulations allegedly perpetrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“As attested to by both local and international observers, the result of the February 25 presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission was grossly tainted and did not reflect the will of the electorates. You all have demonstrated against this blatant injustice through different mediums. And for that, I thank you again for your non-violent conduct despite the provocations.”

According to Atiku, “Indeed, what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…