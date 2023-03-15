



President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC). The swearing-in took place on Wednesday at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja. The reappointed ICPC board members include: Retired Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigwa), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Obiora Samuel Igwedibia […]

The post Buhari swear in seven ICPC board members appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper