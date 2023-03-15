For the Republic of Congo, Economic Diversification Offers a Path to Prosperity | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


image 54

© Parfait Iloki | Ministry of Land Management, Infrastructure and Road Maintenance, Republic of Congo.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Republic of Congo’s oil-driven growth model has reached its limits, says a new World Bank report, titled The Republic of Congo’s Road to Prosperity: Building Foundations for Economic Diversification.
  • Sustainable development urgently requires efforts to diversify national assets, focusing on stronger institutions, development of human and physical capital, and a more balanced exploitation of natural resources.
  • The report identifies ways in which Congo can achieve its economic diversification objectives and recommends policy reforms and investments in several priority areas.

BRAZZAVILLE, March 15, 2023 – The World Bank issued today a new edition of the Country Economic Memorandum reportfor the Republic of Congo. The report, titled The Republic of Congo’s Road to Prosperity: Building Foundations for Economic Diversification.

Here are some highlights…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR