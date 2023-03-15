Guber poll: INEC, NSA read riot act, warn against violence | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Igini: BVAS didn’t fail, it put an end to exaggerated election results

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, have warned politicians and their supporters against causing mayhem that might disrupt the smooth conduct of the polls.

The NSA specifically vowed that the Federal Government would deal decisively with anyone who attempts to disrupt the March 18 polls.

The duo gave the warning, yesterday, during the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu, who called on political parties and their members, to remain peaceful during and after the elections, said Saturday’s election would be more intense and a bit complicated.

According to him, unlike the first round of…