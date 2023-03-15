Massive defection hits LP as 3200 members decamp to PDP — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

No fewer than 3200 party members have dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obingwa and Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Areas of Abia State.

In Obingwa, the decampees numbering over 3000 and led by Hon. Maduka Akpulonu, Director General of the party’s Senatorial candidate in the February 25th election decamped.

They were received at Osusu Amaukwa Model School by PDP ward chairman, Elder Erondu U. Erondu Jnr among other leaders of the party on Tuesday.

Similarly in Isiala-Ngwa South, the former LP members said they decamped because of the excessively elitist nature of their former party’s governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti as well as his inaccessibility to common citizens.

The decampees also accused Otti of being arrogant and deceitful with his claim that he is from the Isiala-Ngwa South LGA whereas he is from Arochukwu LGA but decided to choose his running mate from Ohafia LGA both within the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency…