



Jihadist-hit Niger last week killed about 30 members of the Boko Haram group and detained 960 followers, most of them women and children, who had fled neighbouring Nigeria, official sources said. State TV channel Tele Sahel said late Tuesday that on March 7 aerial surveillance spotted a “massive movement of people” along the Kamadougou Yoge […]

The post Niger says it killed '30 jihadists', arrests 960 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper