Nigerian Military, Police lauded over relative peace during 2023 Presidential polls | The Guardian Nigeria News

A coalition of 23 civil society organisations has commended the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police for ensuring relative peace during the conduct of the February 25th presidential and National Assembly elections.

The CSOs, under the auspices of the Network for Promotion of Democracy in Nigeria, hailed the troops and officers for their neutrality, impartiality and professionalism throughout the exercise.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, the convener, Abel Abu, stated that the security agencies worked round the clock to address the various threats that were capable of undermining the electoral process.

He, therefore, described the Armed Forces, Police and others as the bastion of Nigeria’s democracy.

Abu said: “It must be stated that, indeed, the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections went down in history as one of the most keenly contested elections in the democratic experience in Nigeria.

“That the elections have come and gone is a testament to the fact…