Obaseki extends retirement age for teachers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has extended the retirement age for teachers in Edo State to 65 years or 40 years of service, in furtherance of his commitment to boosting workers’ welfare.

The state Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, who disclosed this in a statement, said the governor’s approval reinforces his unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation for repositioning the education sector in the state.

He said: “Mr Governor has approved a new retirement age for teachers in Edo State. They will now retire when they clock 65 years of age 40 years of service, whichever is earlier.

“This is in demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that Edo teachers are the best motivated in Nigeria. It is important to remind Edo people that Edo teachers are the best-paid teachers and Edo workers are the best-paid workers in any public service in Nigeria.”

He noted that the development will ensure that teachers with decades of experience are retained in…