Polls: Vote candidates with experience – Lagos Dep. Gov | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, says residents should not allow inexperienced persons to manage the affairs of the state by voting for the right candidates.

Hamzat stated this at an interactive session with the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Lagos state chapter, and Alumni of other institutions of higher learning in the state held at Igbobi college in Yaba.

The deputy governor noted that the re-election of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power in the March 18 gubernatorial election, would ensure a better state and country.

He said successive governments of the APC in Lagos state since 1999, had done a lot to improve the standard of living of residents.

According to him, the government has improved on healthcare delivery, and security, and ensured that the streets are free of dirt, as well as improved on road networks among others.

The deputy governor, therefore, urged the people to give their votes and also ensure…