Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Reds seek Champions League miracle | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool will need nothing less than a miracle from above in their quest to go through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as they meet Real Madrid tonight.

Liverpool suffered a totally humiliating 5-2 defeat to Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at Anfield three weeks ago and now need to win by a three-goal margin to take the game to extra-time.

The Reds have, meanwhile, been producing wildly erratic performances with last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Bournemouth following an historic 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool did come from three goals down against Barcelona to win 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final when they won the Champions League during the 2018/19 season but that was at Anfield.

Madrid are, however, unbeaten at the Bernabeu in either the La Liga or the Champions League this season with a record of 11 wins and four draws from 15 games, scoring 35 goals while…