Sanwo-Olu, Oreki community and viral video | The Guardian Nigeria News

My attention has been drawn to a viral video in which an individual claimed that the property of residents was purportedly demolished in Oreki community in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state on the order of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In as much one will not want to join issues with proponent of the said claim, I have a duty to put the matter in proper context. My main intent in doing this is to correct the wrong narrative meant to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

First, it is important to stress that the concerned parcel of land falls under government acquisition. Specifically, Idera Private Estate Developers’ Scheme, Ibeju-Lekki, conceived in 2004 and covers 1040.893 hectares of land. The parcel is designed as a lumpsum land allocation to facilitate large scale development within the Lekki axis.

The site earmarked for the Scheme is covered by the Lagos State Official Gazette No. 20 Vol. 26 on Notice of Revocation of Right of Occupancy issued 13th May, 1993 (section…