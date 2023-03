Nigeria’s team leader at the ongoing United Nations 67th session of the Convention on the Status of Women, (CSW) and minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has been named the United Nations advocate for change by the Global Women Foundation Advocacy for Change and the Office of the Chief Ambassador, Donors.

