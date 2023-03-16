2023 WTT Smash: Aruna overcomes world No4 to book quarter-finals spot





Quadri Aruna has qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023 WTT Smash in Singapore, after outclassing world number four Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan in three straight sets. Aruna took the first set 11-7, won the second 13-11, and the third 11-7 to progress into the last eight. The Nigerian table tennis star will next take […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper