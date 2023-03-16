Ex-Imo commissioner sentenced to three years in prison for diversion of ₦180million | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Imo State commissioner of transport, Laseberry Okafor Anyanwu, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment on a four-count charge of abuse of office and fraudulent diversion of ₦180,000,000.

Anyanwu was a commissioner during the tenure of Rochas Okorocha as governor.

A spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement said Anyanwu while being employed as the chairman committee on the Review of Imo Transport Company used his office to confer corrupt advantage upon himself.

Uwujaren added that Anyanwu diverted ₦180,000,000 from the account of the Imo Transport Company to Oma Oil & Industries Ltd, a company in which he has an interest through phoney contracts.

“Prince Laseberry Okafor Anyanwu aka Laseberry Okafor between the 6th day of November 2017 and the 10th day of November 2017, while being employed as the Chairman, of the Committee on Review of Imo Transport Company, used his office to…