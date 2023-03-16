FG, World Bank partner to train teachers on digital skills for student | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government and the World Bank have collaborated to improve the knowledge of teachers in the federal technical colleges in the country with the 21st-century skills that will digitalise the students.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo who was represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Mrs. Grace Jakko, made the revelation, Wednesday, while declaring open a workshop on the development of a Structure for the in-service training of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers and instructors in Abuja.

He said there is a need to strengthen the technical schools with the aim to increase the availability of competent and motivated technical teachers and instructors.

Adejo explained that the workshop presents a different economy and society, which is having profound implications generally on education and more specifically on skills development in Technical and Vocational Education.

Continuing, he said the skills…