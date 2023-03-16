GRV says campaign stops at midnight on Thursday, insists on free, fair election | The Guardian Nigeria News

The campaign team of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, has said it will halt the distribution of promotional materials at midnight on Thursday.

It said the move would be in compliance with the election guidelines.

“We wish to let the public know that we are determined to follow all the rules,” Rhodes-Vivour’s campaign team said. “All official representatives of the GRV Campaign will cease all activities by tonight.”

It, however, said there were “unconfirmed” reports that rival political parties to implicate Rhodes-Vivour in the violation of the campaign guidelines and vote rigging.

“They intend to get their guys to paste posters and distribute leaflets to indicate GRV continued to campaign after the statutory time allowed,” the campaign team said in a statement.

“They also intend to ‘arrest’ some people thumb printing ballot papers to indicate GRV is involved in rigging.”

The campaign team…