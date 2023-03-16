Lagos Muslims endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term





The Executive Chairman of Lagos Central Mosque and Baba Adinni of Lagos State, Sheikh AbdulAfeez Abou, said the Muslims in Lagos state endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term for the continuity of the developmental projects. Sheikh Abou said the Muslim community cannot sacrifice the landmark achievements Lagos state has recorded over the years […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper