NNPP guber candidate did not step down for APC in Nasarawa, says campaign DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Contrary to publication alleging that the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stepped down for Governor Sule, the Director General, Abdullahi Maidoya Campaign Organization, Barr. Innocent Lagi has refuted the trending news.

Lagi, who expressed his dissatisfaction over the publication stated that NNPP and the SDP and other political parties only formed a merger and did not step down for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “At the press conference, we clearly stated that we are only forming a merger and would come with our candidate at a later time.

“Let me make it clear again that we did not and we are not stepping down for Sule or APC. We have formed a merger and our candidate would be announced before the Saturday governorship poll.

Lagi, therefore, called on their supporters to ignore any news or insinuation making the rounds that NNPP has stepped down for APC.

He also called on the people of the state to support the…