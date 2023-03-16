Osimhen fires ‘dreaming’ Napoli into Champions League last eight — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Victor Osimhen says Napoli are dreaming of Champions League glory after his brace shot the Serie A leaders to a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and into the quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Wednesday.

Nigeria striker Osimhen struck either side of half-time to ensure no slip-ups in Naples and help his team secure a straightforward, and deserved, 5-0 aggregate win.

Piotr Zielinski added Napoli’s third from the penalty spot on a perfect night for southern Italy’s biggest club, who Osimhen believes can go all the way.

“It’s amazing to make history with this win,” said Osimhen to Amazon Prime.

“We will keep on dreaming, we have the squad to do so (win the Champions League). I think we are on the right path. We have a great coach. We will see what the future holds for us, I think we have a good chance.”

Luciano Spalletti’s side are close to securing their first Serie A title in over three decades and an already remarkable season got even better with…