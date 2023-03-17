



The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State have applied for leave to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should electronically transmit the results of tomorrow’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The post APC, SDP seek leave to appeal judgment on polls result transmission appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper