Bode George, others declare ‘O to ge’ in Lagos, canvass support for Rhodes-Vivour | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group of eminent citizens of Lagos State under the auspices of Omo Eko Pataki, on Thursday endorsed the candidature of the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, as the candidate to vote for in the Governorship election on Saturday.

Membership of the group include Chief Bode George, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), Dr. Aderemi Akintoye, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor- Akerele, Chief Olabode Oladeinde, Dr. Layi Ogunbambi and others.

Moving the motion for the adoption of Rhodes-Vivour, Dr.Ogunbambi said by supporting the Labour Party candidate, the indigenes of the State will realise their dream of a better Lagos, which they have been aspiring for. The motion for his adoption was supported by Dr. Akintoye.

Speaking on the reason for adopting Rhodes- Vivour, George said: “This is our finest hour to immortalise the memory of our dear son, the Late Engr. Funsho Williams. We must not let his contributions be in vain. On this premise, Omo Eko Pataki group, a new…