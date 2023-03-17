Buhari salutes Chekwas Okorie at 70 | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former National Chairman and 2015 Presidential candidate of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

The president, in a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja joined family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the statesman.

According to Buhari, Okorie shares many values the founding fathers of Nigeria held dear, including unity in diversity, peace and stability of the country.

He noted that as a community leader, philanthropist and politician of over many decades, Okorie had always been driven by his noble vision of putting the people first at all times, and shared prosperity for all.

The president recalled the unwavering support of UPP under Okorie to his re-election in 2019, thanking him for believing in the administration’s mission to build a better Nigeria.

According to him, as the celebrant counts the blessings of being a…