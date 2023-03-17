Flying Eagles achieved Nigeria’s target at U-20 AFCON, says Sadi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former International, Dahiru Sadi, has said the Flying Eagles fulfilled the country’s target at the just-concluded Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition held in Egypt.

Nigeria qualified for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia by defeating Uganda by a lone goal in the quarterfinal. Africa’s most successful country in the competition later went on to claim the bronze medal after walloping Tunisia 4-0 in the third place match at the AFCON.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Sadi said the U-20 AFCON was a platform to breed new players that will go on to become the next generation of stars in their respective countries.

“In my evaluation, the purpose of the tournament was achieved by the boys, which is to participate at the continental level and qualify for the world stage. Now, the boys have got the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world when the competition begins.”

“It is a good thing that we qualified for the…