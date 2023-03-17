Guardiola feeling his age as he prepares for Kompany reunion | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pep Guardiola says managing against Vincent Kompany makes him feel old as the Manchester City manager prepares to face his former captain, now in charge of Burnley, in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kompany, who left City after more than a decade’s service in 2019, has made a huge impact since taking charge of second-tier Burnley last year.

“He was an incredible figure here,” said Guardiola, 52, whose club hosts the Championship side on Saturday. “He is one of the biggest legends I have had.

“On the other side, I’m concerned because when you start to play a game and the opponent on the touchline is a player that you had, you realise how old you are becoming.

“That is a little bit frustrating, but it’s nice to see him. He wants to win, we want to win, and we will take it seriously.”

Kompany lifted the Premier League trophy four times during a glittering career with City in which he also won two FA Cups and four League Cups.

He was an inspirational leader and remained…