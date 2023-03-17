Osimhen beats De Bruyne, Benzema to Champions League Goal of the Week award  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s goal against Eintracht Frankfurt has been voted UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week.

UEFA announced Osimhen’s goal as the best among the shortlisted on their Champions League verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Osimhen beat off competitions from Manchester City duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to land the award.

The 24-year-old bagged two goals as Napoli defeated Frankfurt 3-0 in round 16 second leg tie to secure a first-ever Champions League qualification ticket.

The first goal which was Napoli’s opener in first half stoppage time, saw Osimhen leap high to head home a cross from the right.

Commenting on the award, Napoli wrote on…