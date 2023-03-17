Police begin probe of MC Oluomo’s threat against Igbo, Lagos CP reveals — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa has said that an investigation has been launched into the alleged threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Owohunwa made this known while featuring in an interview with TV Arise News on the preview of the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday.

MC Oluomo, in a viral video, had threatened that Igbo people living in Lagos should not bother to come to the polls if they will not for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to it, Lagos CP said: “We condemn in strongest possible terms any act, statement that could be interpreted, speech that could be interpreted deeply as political tension. With regards to this specific video, it is currently a subject of an investigation.