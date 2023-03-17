





The international British charity IA-Foundation has told Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu to take urgent steps to tackle Nigeria’s out-of-school crisis, to restore hope to some 20.2 million out-of-school kids in the country. The founder and Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, made the appeal in a letter to the president-elect, in Abuja on […]

The post UK charity tasks President-elect on out-of-school menace appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper