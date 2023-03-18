





Again, the All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship and house of assembly elections. According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate polled 159 votes to defeat the APC candidate who secured 129 […]

The post Again, APC chairman Adamu loses poling unit to PDP appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper