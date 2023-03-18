Empty roads as voters move to polling unit | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Meet the 11 governors seeking re-election

It’s another governorship and state assembly election in Nigeria, and this year 28 out of the 36 states of the federation will be electing governors, while the House of Assembly election will hold in the 36 states of the federation.

Ekiti, Osun, Bayelsa, Kogi, Ondo, Imo, Anambra and Edo are the states where governorship elections will not be held.

11 governors in 28 states are on the ballot for the election.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde is seeking reelection with 15 others including LP’s Akinwale Tayo as well as a serving senator, Teslim Folarin of the APC.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State is also seeking re-election on the APC platform. He is in the race with PDP’s Abdullahi Yaman, LP’s Abubakar Kabir and 11 others.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP is seeking reelection for another term. The governor is in the race alongside 14 other candidates including APC candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru famously…