Funke Akindele loses polling unit to APC | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 hour ago
Again, the All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship and house of assembly elections. According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate polled 159 votes to defeat the APC candidate who secured 129…
1 hour ago
The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos governorship election, Olufunke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC). Akindele’s polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where she cast her vote…
Source: Guardian Newspaper