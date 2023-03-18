Governorship and state assembly elections — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
6


1 day ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has assured of free, fair, credible and acceptable elections on Saturday.

Terem Moffi 1

1 day ago

Terem Moffi on Thursday scored his first ever European goal which was hugely instrumental to his club, OGC Nice, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League. It was his third Europa Conference League game and Moffi made it count when he scored to put Nice 2-0 ahead against Sheriff Tiraspol courtesy of…

Victor Boniface USG Nigeria

1 day ago

Victor…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR