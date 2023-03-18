INEC postpones governorship, assembly election in 10 Lagos polling units





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) around the Lekki area of Lagos State. Some of the polling units affected include PU 032,033, 119 -124. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje made the announcement while speaking to journalists. According […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper